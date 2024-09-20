Eagles Veteran Keeping Starting Job Despite Backlash
The Philadelphia Eagles have played just two games so far this season.
Philadelphia is 1-1, but there already has been plenty of chatter about making changes on both sides of the ball. Very little time has passed, and players are getting acclimated to regular season action. One player who already has had plenty of chatter about him is defensive end Bryce Huff.
Huff logged 10 sacks last season with the New York Jets and signed a three-year deal with the Eagles this past offseason. He has appeared in both games so far this season with Philadelphia but has just one tackle to show for it. Some have criticized him so far this season, but the Eagles aren't turning their backs on him in any way.
It's been just two games, and he will be fine. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio reaffirmed the team's commitment to Huff on Thursday and confirmed he's sticking in the starting lineup.
“Yeah, he’ll still be the starter, but we’re mixing those guys in, as I know you know, and we’ll continue to do that," Fangio said. "He’s still learning how to play the total game and not just rush situations, but he’s working hard at it, and we’re going to stick with him.
Huff should play a large role with Philadelphia this season and is just having a slow start. What should make fans feel good is legendary head coach Bill Belichick certainly thinks signing Huff was a great idea for Philadelphia.
Philadelphia looks like a team that is going to be very good this season. No major changes are needed at this point.
