Eagles Veteran Predicted To Be Entering 'Final Season' With Philadelphia
The 2024 National Football League season is just about here.
The Philadelphia Eagles have all of the makings of a team that can make some noise in 2024. Philadelphia looked like a true contender for the first half of the 2023 season but struggled down the stretch.
Philadelphia was upset in the postseason and reloaded this offseason. The Eagles look like a team that could be among the best in football but after the campaign ends, there surely will be some changes.
FanSided's Cem Yolbulan put together a list of 12 players who possibly could be entering their final seasons in Philadelphia and mentioned veteran cornerback/safety James Bradberry.
"The veteran cornerback is still on the team against all odds," Yolbulan said. "When the 2023 season ended, James Bradberry was likely at the top of the list of departure candidates for most Eagles fans. The 31-year-old had a miserable end to the season and was a big part of the defensive collapse in the second half of the season.
"The Eagles weren't able to find a suitor for Bradberry. His dead cap number likely proved too high to cut him, either. So, Philadelphia decided to bring him back albeit in a different position...Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury earlier in the week and will be out for the next six to eight weeks. He is currently on the (Injured Reserve), jeopardizing his status to return before the NFL trade deadline. Even if they can't move him mid-season, it is difficult to see the Eagles bringing him back for yet another season after this one."
It's certainly far too early to know if this will be Bradberry's last season in Philadelphia, but keep a close eye on him once he returns to the field.
