Eagles Veteran Predicted To Win Starting Job After Roller Coaster Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles widely are expected to be one of the best teams in football in 2024.
When you take a look across the league at well-built rosters, the Eagles have to sit near the top. Philadelphia has talent in every area of the game and should be considered among the top contenders for the Super Bowl despite a rough end to the 2023 season.
The Eagles had a great offseason and added even more talent to the roster but some have wondered if more moves are on the way. The third receiver spot has given Philadelphia troubles in recent years.
Philadelphia added Parris Campbell and John Ross III to fight for the third receiver spot but some still have wondered if another move is on the way. At this point, it doesn’t seem likely.
The third receiver likely will be either Campbell or Ross and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted that Campbell will be the winner.
“Campbell—who had 623 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 before joining the New York Giants last year and becoming an offensive afterthought—has shown in the past that he can be a reliable contributor,” Knox said. “Expect him to win the starting job as a slot receiver with Ross stepping in on the perimeter when the Eagles move Brown or Smith inside. Projected Starter: Campbell.”
Campbell is a former second-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts and is just 27 years old. He has plenty of upside and now is in a much better position after leaving the Giants. Maybe we will see a bounce-back year out of the young wideout in 2024.
