Eagles Vs. Chiefs Super Bowl: 3 Game-Changing Storylines To Follow
The Philadelphia Eagles will have their chance at history in just three days.
Philadelphia is preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and there's a lot to be on the lookout for ahead of the game.
Here are three big storylines to follow over the next few days:
What's going on with Jalen Carter?
If the Eagles are going to win on Sunday, they are going to need 23-year-old Pro Bowler Jalen Carter to play well. He's arguably the most important player on Philadelphia's defense right now but he's missed some time this week due to an illness. There hasn't been too much of an update on him yet, but Eagles fans should be looking out for as much information as possible.
Brandon Graham's status for the Super Bowl
Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about his potential availability for the Super Bowl. He seemingly was going to be knocked out for the season due to his triceps injury, but he's back at practice and it seems like he's going to be good to go. He did hint that no matter what it will be his last game, though.
History is on the line
The Chiefs and Eagles are facing off for the second time in three years in the Super Bowl. Kansas City has won two straight titles and would be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. The Eagles will try to prevent that.
