Eagles Vs. Chiefs Super Bowl: Philly Superstar Can Earn Big Payday
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to make history in just under two weeks.
Philadelphia has one Super Bowl win under its belt as a franchise and has a chance to get its second on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles took down the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game this past weekend.
Now, the Eagles have a chance at revenge against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It also could end up being a phenomenal day for Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley. He will be playing in his first Super Bowl of his career. The date of the Super Bowl also is Barkley's 28th birthday. On top of both of those facts, Barkley also has a chance to earn an extra $250,000, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"An added bonus: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has a $250,000 incentive for winning today’s conference championship game and then another $250,000 for the Super Bowl," Schefter said. "He’s two wins from an additional $500,000."
Barkley obviously earned the $250,000 from the NFC Championship Game and now has a chance at the extra $250,000. The Eagles superstar has had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in National Football League history this year. He became the ninth running back in NFL history to tally over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season and has been equally dominant in the playoffs.
Throughout the playoffs, he has tallied five rushing touchdowns and 442 rushing yards. Hopefully, he can cash in a little more.
More NFL: Will Super Bowl LIX Be 6-Time Pro Bowler's Final Game With Eagles?