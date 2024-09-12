Eagles Vs. Falcons Week 2 Odds: Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Clash
The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the field on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
Philadelphia won its first game of the new season in Week 1 in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers. It was a somewhat sloppy game, but the Eagles were able to come away with the win over a very talented Packers team.
The Eagles will be on primetime again on Monday night as they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia is the clear favorite over the Falcons with the spread favoring Philadelphia at -6.5, according to ESPNBet.
Although the Eagles looked good in Week 1 and clearly seem like the better team for the Week 2 matchup, ESPN's Dan Graziano called the matchup his favorite upset of the week.
"Graziano: Falcons (+6.5) over Eagles on 'Monday Night Football,'" Graziano said. "Yeah, that's right. The Falcons looked terrible. I know, I was there, right on the sideline watching T.J. Watt take up residence in their backfield. But they have to be better than that, and I think you'll see it against an Eagles secondary that's still putting things together. Plus, we have zero data on how teams perform the week after playing in Brazil. What if the Eagles are still feeling the effects of travel? It's a Hail Mary pick."
If the Eagles were to lose to the Falcons on Monday night it certainly would be a surprise. We will find out in just a few days.
