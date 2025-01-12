Eagles Vs. Packers Wild Card: Last-Second Bold Predictions
The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are just about to take the field.
Philadelphia is the No. 2 seed in the NFC while the Packers are the No, 7 seed. While this is the case, it should be an intriguing game and either team surely could come away on top.
Here are three bold predictions for the Eagles Vs. Packers Wild Card Round showdown:
Jalen Hurts will throw for over 300 passing yards
Hurts is returning to the field for the first time since Week 16 and will do so with a bang. The last full game he played was in Week 15 and he had 290 yards passing and two touchdowns. The Packers' secondary is beaten up and Hurts certainly is well-rested. Maybe he can take advantage.
Saquon Barkley will tally over 125 rushing yards and a touchdown
Even if Hurts is able to shine, that won't stop Barkley. He was the NFL's leading rusher for a reason this year and he should be able to feast once again. Green Bay's defense is alright, but the Eagles should be able to move the ball. A game with 125 rushing yards is almost nothing for Barkley at this point.
The Eagles will win by 10 or more points
Philadelphia as a team is well-rested. The Eagles rested their starters in Week 18 and should be ready to go. The Eagles are the healthier team and have more firepower on offense. Plus, the best defense in football. This should be an opportunity for the Eagles to make a statement.
