EAGLES-WASHINGTON: Live Updates from Opener

LANDOVER, Md. - The Eagles’ offensive line took a Sunday morning hit when Lane Johnson was ruled out for the opener against Washington.

The Pro Bowl right tackle was listed as questionable and the hope was he would try to play despite having ankle surgery last month. The surgery has been described as more of a clean-out procedure, but it is evidently significant enough to prevent him from missing his first season opener since 2014 when he was suspended for PED use for the first four games.

The Eagles are now expected to line up with Matt Pryor at right tackle and Nate Herbig at right guard. Pryor will be taking his first NFL snaps at the position while Herbig, a second-year undrafted free agent, will be making his NFL debut.

The line is minus three of the starters the team envisioned going into the season, with Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and Andre Dillard (biceps) out for the season, though Brooks has an outside chance at returning if the Eagles somehow make the playoffs.

Jason Peters will be the left tackle, Isaac Seumalo the left guard and Jason Kelce the center.

There is no question that Washington’s new defensive coordinator and a former head coach, Jack Del Rio, will look for ways to exploit the Eagles’ inexperience on the right side, and he has the firepower to do it with one of the more talented defensive fronts in the NFL that was bolstered with the selection of Chase Young with the second overall pick in last spring’s draft.

There are several notable additions to the inactives for the Eagles, including running back Miles Sanders and defensive end Derek Barnett. Both players were ruled out on Saturday.

Ruled out on Friday were defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is also inactive.

Earlier in the week, head coach Doug Pederson was asked if there would be a small package of plays for Hurts to let him get his feet wet in an NFL game.

Pederson did not want to comment on that.

The answer was revealed 90 minutes before kickoff and the answer is no.

Rookie defensive end Casey Toohill is also inactive.

The right side of the Eagles line will be making NFL debut - rookie Jack Driscoll at RT; second-year UDFA Nate Herbig at RG. Yikes. Hope Carson Wentz practiced his ducking.

Eagles remain in the locker room during National Anthem. Washington has about 8 players or so with first raised. Didn't see anyone kneeling.

FIRST QUARTER

Eagles call tails. It's tails. Philly wins and defers

Eagles DL stands tall on Washington first possession. BG drags down Antonio Gibson for loss of four yards then Malik Jackson rushes right up middle to force INC from Haskins.

Jalen Reagor fumbled punt. James recovers. Seen Reagor fumble punts in camp. A concern.

11:14: EAGLES take 7-0 lead on 5 yard TD pass to Ertz. Wentz was 4 for 5 on drive for 52 yards. Looked sharp. No OL issues, either. Chase young jumped offsides on 3-5 to keep drive moving.

Malik Jackson shows up again. Looked to be first one there to stuff run on 3-2 and force punt. Eagles take over at own 4.

8:58: Eagles start at 4.

Note on OL. Herbig the RG is a 22-year old UDFA from last year. Jack Driscoll is 23-year-old rookie starting at RT.