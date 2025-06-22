Eagles 'Weapon' Already Compared To Legend
If things work out, the Philadelphia Eagles could have a potential new star on their hands.
Philadelphia used the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft to take linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. This is a guy that the Eagles' front office clearly wanted. Philadelphia was in trade rumors all night throughout the first round. After about an hour or so, the Eagles finally were able to move up -- from No. 32 to No. 31 -- and got Campbell.
After the draft, it was shared that Campbell was the guy the Eagles wanted to trade up for the entire time. ESPN had him as the No. 1 linebacker in the draft class and No. 19 overall prospect. But, injuries made him fall in the draft.
The Eagles got him and if he can get healthy, Philadelphia could have a steal on their hands. Without playing a game in the NFL, he already has drawn comparisons to a team legend. FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang shared a column comparing rookies to franchise stars and compared Campbell to four-time Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter.
"Philadelphia Eagles: LB Jihaad Campbell — Jeremiah Trotter," Rang said. "Until free agent addition Zack Baun earned All-Pro honors and Super Bowl glory in his first season in Philadelphia (earning a contract extension), no Eagles’ off-ball linebacker had been named a Pro Bowler until Trotter, whose son is now on the roster. Campbell needs time to develop, but his speed in coverage and experience as a pass rusher could make him quite the weapon."
If Campbell can be even half the player Trotter was, Philadelphia will look like geniuses.
