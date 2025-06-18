Eagles Weapons Already Landed No. 1 PFF Ranking
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have talent throughout the roster.
They wouldn't have won Super Bowl LIX if that wasn't the case. A good chunk of the roster is coming back to try to defend the title as well. Philadelphia added some pieces and lost some others, but one area of the club that has remained pretty stable is the wide receiver room.
AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson are all still in town. There have been some losses, like Parris Campbell, but the passing offense is going to look very similar to how it did in 2024. That's a good think for Eagles fans. In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked the Eagles' wide receiver corps as the top unit in the National Football League heading into the 2025 season.
"No. 1. Philadelphia Eagles," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said. "The Eagles earned a team 79.1 PFF receiving grade last season and boast the No. 1 (A.J. Brown) and No. 17 (DeVonta Smith) receivers in PFF's top 32 wide receiver rankings, as well as the No. 2 running back (Saquon Barkley) and No. 8 tight end (Dallas Goedert). Throw in Jahan Dotson as an ideal No. 3 receiver, and you’ve got a group that has a strong case for being the best in the league."
The Eagles finished just ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 2), Cincinnati Bengals (No. 3), Detroit Lions (No. 4), and San Francisco 49ers (No. 5).
A lot has been said about the Eagles' passing offense, but there is some significant talent here even if there isn't always eye-popping numbers. The Eagles have the pieces to have the best offense overall in 2025 and the franchise's championship window is certainly wide open right now.