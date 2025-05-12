Eagles’ Week 1 Opponent Officially Has Been Revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to kick off the 2025 National Football League season on Thursday Night Football after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Last year, the Eagles opened the 2024 season in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers. So, who will the Eagles open the 2025 season against? "NFL Nerd" shared on social media leaked on Sunday night that Philadelphia is expected to face off against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys at home at Lincoln Financial Field.
The reported news came on Monday morning with ESPN's Adam Schefter sharing the news.
"Countdown to kickoff: the NFL’s regular season will open Thursday, Sept. 4, when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys," Schefter said.
The Cowboys have had a big offseason so far and should be significantly better in 2025 Dak Prescott missed time in 2024, but will be back next season. The Cowboys had a strong draft class led by offensive lineman Tyler Booker and EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.
On top of this, the Cowboys also recently acquired young playmaker George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles have obviously had a big offseason of their own. Philadelphia lost some big-name talent, but also added some including Jihaad Campbell, Azeez Ojulari, and Josh Uche among others.
It certainly seems like the Eagles are going to be starting off their title defense with a bang. The entire schedule hasn't been released at this time, but there's more to come.