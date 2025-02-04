Eagles Were 'Pretty Damn Close' To Losing Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 season could've gone differently if a single decision wasn't made.
Philadelphia is a great team that doesn't have any big holes. Clearly, the Eagles got contributions from all across the roster in their run to the Super Bowl. While this is the case, one player clearly stood out this year in running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley became just the ninth running back in National Football League history to rack up over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season. He finished the year with 2,005 rushing yards and 2,283 yards from scrimmage. Barkley also had 15 total touchdowns in the regular season and has been in the Most Valuable Player conversation.
The Eagles struck gold by bringing Barkley to town, but he shared that he was close to joining the Chicago Bears before joining Philadelphia, as shared by the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley.
"Barkley said at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday that he very nearly became a Bear last March. 'Pretty damn close,' he said," as shared by Finley.
This is very interesting and certainly is a positive for the Eagles that he didn't end up going to Chicago. Throughout the playoffs so far, Barkley has racked up over 400 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. The Eagles are one win away from history and clearly Barkley has been a huge reason why.
There's a real argument that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl and Barkley has another huge game he could go down in history as having the best season by a running back in NFL history. Luckily, it has been with Philadelphia.
