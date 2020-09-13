Eagles-WFT: Boston the Bell Cow?

Eagles fans were expecting a bell-cow back this season and they're likely to get one at Washington, just not the one they expected.

A hamstring injury will sideline projected second-year star Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia is expected to again turn to Boston Scott, who solidified his role in Doug Pederson's offense with an impressive late-season surge in the 2019 season.

The intrigue surrounding Sanders hamstring intensified around the Delaware Valley Saturday when the Eagles ruled the Penn State product out of Sunday's opener at Washington.

Caught up in the injury speak of day-to-day and week-to-week is the larger realization that Philadelphia is just playing it cautious with its presumed lead back, understanding that soft-tissue injuries can often linger for players at so-called thoroughbred positions.

The timeline of Sanders' injury began a week-to-week designation back on Aug. 19, although the team indicated that there was no real concern of him missing Week 1.

Sanders was often seen at practice with a pressure sleeve on his leg and moving comfortably. At times, he would even mirror drills and Pederson labeled him as "day-to-day" when the calendar turned to September.

By Friday the take was that Sanders was doing "extremely well."

"They are still day-to-day," the coach said when discussing Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson, who is expected to be a game-time decision. "Obviously, we'll get through [Friday's] practice. ... but they are both doing extremely well, and we'll see here in the next couple of days."

That left a light Friday practice and a walkthrough between Sanders being shutdown for Week 1 so a small window is open for a setback.

The other and more likely alternative is the opponent, whether subconscious or not. The Washington Football Team is not expected to be one of the better teams in the NFL this season and it's easier to play it cautiously when there isn't a heavyweight standing on the other side of the ring.

Coupled with that is the Eagles believe in Scott, the short but powerful back whose 2019 late-season surge finished in Week 17 as the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week after a three-touchdown performance against the New York Giants.

“I’m prepared for whatever Doug wants me to do,” Scott said Friday. “Either rotating or taking on the workload, I am ready for whatever he wants me to do."

The success Scott had during the final month last season when he had 151 rushing yards on 28 carries, along with 23 receptions for another 199 yards and four touchdowns. remains fresh in the Louisiana Teck's product's mind.

“I feel like every time I step foot on field, I felt like I got better," Scott explained. "I would just say I am thankful for Doug P, Duce [Staley] and Howie [Roseman} for having confidence in me and putting me out there on the field.

"I have always had confidence in myself in being able to perform, but obviously being out there and put in situations where my number is called, and it is third-and-two, or third-and-one, just being in situations like that where my number has been called. It has helped me out. I am just looking to keep stacking, keep building on that."

Corey Clement is expected to be Scott's backup against the Washington Football Team after getting through a little bit of a quad issue during the week with recent waiver-wire pickup Jason Huntley also available.

Scott offered his own scouting report on Huntley, a rookie speedster out of New Mexico State.

"Very athletic guy," Scott said. "Pretty smart guy too. He has been able to pick up a lot of the things in the playbook. He has done a great job so far. Obviously the speed is there, he has put that on display every day in practice. It has been cool to see him. I know a coach from New Mexico State, so we were talking a little bit about him and all that good stuff. Good dude. Real good guy.”

Instead of bolstering the position with one of three practice-squad options -- Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins or Michael Warren -- the Eagles used their two Saturday call-ups to fortify the defensive interior with T.Y. McGill and the offensive line with Sua Opeta, another indication of just how much Pederson and Staley, the assistant head coach/RB coach, trust Scott.

"I feel pretty good about it," Scott said. "I definitely trust in the coaching staff.

"... I think they will put me in situations to be successful, and from there, I am trusting my preparation and I am just going to do my best to stay humble, stay present in the moment and plays will come to me.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM and every Monday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.