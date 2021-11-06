Eagles Will, and Should, say No Thank You to Odell Beckham, Jr.

PHILADELPHIA – Coming soon to a waiver wire near you, Odell Beckham, Jr.

The talented but mercurial receiver will be available Monday after being released by the Cleveland Browns with a contract restructure.

The Eagles are eighth in the claim order, behind several teams that could use a pass-catcher, such as the Lions, who have the right of first claim, followed by the Dolphins, Texans, Jaguars, Jets, Giants, and Washington, before getting to the Eagles.

He’s not going to any of those eight.

The Eagles would be wise to stay away, and it looks like they will.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about it on Friday.

He gave the party-line answer about how they are always looking to make the team better but didn’t want to give away any conversations that may or may not have taken place inside the cone of silence at the NovaCare Complex.

“I really feel good about our wide-receiver room. I think they're growing,” said the coach. “I think we've got three young guys that really can make plays and they're continuing to make plays. And we'll just keep growing confidence in them.”

Sirianni went on to talk about the three receivers on the practice squad – John Hightower, Deon Cain, and KeeSean Johnson.

“I feel good about that room,” he said. “It's a lot of different skill sets in that room that we really like.”

Beckham, who just turned 29, is poison and the Eagles have three young receivers who don’t need that sort of venom in the locker room with young 20-somethings DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Quez Watkins.

Look at Smith, for instance.

He was mic’ed up against the Lions and what the clip revealed was a selfless player who didn’t care about stats and did a lot of blocking in a game plan that dialed up 46 runs in the 44-6 win last week. He even told cornerback Darius Slay, who said he could catch 100 yards in a quarter if he were a receiver, that if he was on offense he would be blocking.

The video of Smith vs. the Lions is here:

Beckham is not that sort of team player.

Remember when the Giants made the playoffs what seems like forever ago? Instead of getting ready to play the Packers in a wildcard game, Beckham and fellow receivers Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard spent time partying on a yacht with Justin Beiber, Fabolous, and Trey Songz in Miami.

The Eagles should just say no thanks.

It’s not just the me-first attitude Beckham brings, it’s just that this Eagles team is not ready to make a Super Bowl run.

Maybe Beckham is better suited for a team that could use a WR who might be able to smooth what could be a bumpy road to the playoffs, like maybe the Raiders and Ravens?

Las Vegas is the favorite to get him, based on odds released by www.BetOnline.ag. The Raiders are 5-2.

The Ravens' odds are 4-1, the Saints are 9-2 with the Bills and Patriots next at 5-1. The Eagles, for what it’s worth, are 25-1.

The Patriots, who are 15th in line in the waiver process, are coached by Bill Belichick, perhaps the sort of coach, like Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay, who could handle someone like Beckham.

Any team that claims OBJ would only have to pay him $1 million for the remainder of the season at which time his contract would expire. So, he makes good sense as a rental. If he goes unclaimed, he will be free to pick a team, provided that team would want him.

It won’t be, or should it be the Eagles.

