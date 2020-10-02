SI.com
Eagles will be Without Several Key Players When they go to San Francisco

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – Here will be Carson Wentz’s receivers going into Sunday night’s game at San Francisco: Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, and John Hightower. Rookie sixth-round pick Quez Watkins will also likely join the group and make his NFL debut.

The watered-down group was made possible by an injury once again to DeSean Jackson, who was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury suffered in the first half of last Sunday’s 23-23 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) who was listed as doubtful.

Alshon Jeffery (foot) was also ruled out as expected as he continues his rehab from Lisfranc surgery about nine months ago.

Rookie Jalen Reagor also isn't available and wont' be for another month or so after thumb surgery last week.

The tight end group will be without Dallas Goedert (ankle), so Richard Rodgers will likely be the tight end used in 12-personnel sets with Zach Ertz. Hakeem Butler arrived earlier in the week and perhaps he will get some plays as well.

“I’m ready to play,” said Butler, who was a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals out of Iowa State last year but has yet to make it into an NFL game.

“I need my first catch, I need my first touchdown. I know I can play in this league, so the opportunity whenever it may present itself, inside, outside, hand in the dirt, I’ll take advantage of whenever it comes, however many times it comes.”

Butler is transitioning from receiver to tight end with the Eagles.

Oh, if the pass catchers were all that ailed the 0-2-1 Eagles.

Left tackle Jason Peters (foot) is listed as questionable and the Eagles will also be short-handed at cornerback after Avonte Maddox (ankle) and Trevor Williams (rib) ruled out.

Who starts opposite Darius Slay at the other cornerback spot?

Who knows?

The Eagles’ secondary members played it coy this week, and Jalen Mills, who was moved to safety in the offseason, didn’t sound like it would be him.

Slot cornerbacks Cre’Von LeBlanc and/or Nickell Robey-Coleman are two candidates.

“I think the biggest thing is it’s the same story,” said Mills referring to injuries. “We’ve been here before with injuries and things like that and it’s always the next guy up mentality. When you talk about me being a leader, it’s just making sure guys are as comfortable as possible when we’re lining up. No uncertainty. You want guys just to be able to go out there and play fast.

“That starts with communication. That’s kind of been the biggest thing for us right now, at practice flying to the ball and communicating well.”

Who starts for Peters if he cannot play or comes hobbling off midgame?

Again, who knows?

Jordan Mailata and rookie Jack Driscoll, who started the opener in place of Lane Johnson at right tackle, are the likely candidates.

Back to the receivers now: There is very little history between Wentz and any of his pass-catchers, with Hightower a rookie and Burnett having played two games with Wentz, catching a combined five passes for 67 yards in those two games.

Ward is a different story and is now the No. 1 receiver.

“Greg is doing a great job,” said Wentz. “Ever since e’s been here, he’s done a great job. Last year when he was asked to step up late in the season, he did an unbelievable job, so he’s a guy I have a lot of trust with, a lot of confidence in. He gets it.”

On Sunday, Ward figures to get it – the ball – a lot.

