Eagles Will Get Reinforcements Back Vs. Cowboys With Star Trio
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have dealt with some injuries this season, but it does sound like they are going to be in a better position this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia has won four straight games to improve its record to 6-2. A win over the Cowboys this weekend would improve its record to 7-2 and give the team a shot at first place in the division if the Washington Commanders were to lose this weekend.
The Eagles are looking like the team that we all hoped they would be and should be even better against Dallas.
Philadelphia has dealt with injuries but will have playmakers DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert ready to go for Sunday, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"The only Eagles player listed as questionable for Sunday is LB Ben VanSumeren," Zangaro said. "That means DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, and everyone else on the 53-man roster is good to go."
Smith and Brown have been in action recently but currently are banged up. There have been questions about their availability all week at practice, but both, luckily seem ready to go. Goedert has missed some time after a red-hot start to the season. Luckily, he also will be back to give star quarterback Jalen Hurts a dependable option across the middle of the field.
Things are looking up for the Eagles and they will have a chance to stack up another win against Dallas.
