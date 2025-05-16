Eagles Will See Polarizing Ex-Philly Star In 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against some familiar faces in 2025.
The schedule is out and it has led to plenty of chatter already. It's an interesting -- and difficult -- schedule, to say the least. Philadelphia doesn't have back-to-back home games all season in 2025 and face a gauntlet to kick off the campaign.
Philadelphia will begin the season facing the Dallas Cowboys at home. The Eagles will follow up by taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 2. Then, the Eagles will face the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 3, and then finish off the initial gauntlet in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
It's going to be a tough start to the season and Philadelphia will see an old friend in Week 4. Former Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick signed with the Buccaneers this offseason after a wild year with the New York Jets. Philadelphia traded him away to New York before the 2024 season and then he held out for a good chunk of the campaign.
The Eagles and Jets didn't face off in 2024, so this matchup in 2025 will be the teams' first time facing off against Reddick since he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Philadelphia. The Eagles clearly made the right call to move on and it will be interesting to see how he does in 2025 with an entire offseason under his belt and without a holdout.