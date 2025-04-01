Eagles Win Controversial Debate But Fight Isn't Over
Over the last few weeks, much of the non-transaction-related chatter across the National Football League has been about the Philadelphia Eagles.
No, it hasn't been about Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia's "Tush Push" play -- or "Brotherly Shove" as some call it -- has been front and center in the minds of people across the league. The Green Bay Packers initially were the team that attempted to get the play banned. There's been a lot of chatter on both sides of the discussion over the last few weeks but we finally got a resolution on Tuesday -- at least for the short term.
If the play was going to be banned, it needed 24 votes against it. But, it is not being banned at this time, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"NFL owners have tabled the tush-push conversation," Schefter said. "No decision about its future at this league meeting."
The debate isn't over, though. The discussion was tabled for a future meeting and FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that there were 16 teams in favor of a ban.
"Sources: No vote today on banning the tush push. It’s being tabled to a future meeting," Schultz said. "Sources: There were 16 teams who were in favor of banning the tush push. That’s 8 short of the amount needed for the proposal to pass"
Philadelphia won the day on Tuesday, but the conversation unfortunately isn't ending here. We could hear more about it as soon as May. But, it was a good day at the very least for Philadelphia.