Eagles Won't See First-Rounder For A While
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the most interesting selections in the recent 2025 National Football League Draft.
Clearly, the Eagles wanted linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round. There were rumors all throughout the night that the Eagles were trying to move up, although it wasn't initially clear who they wanted. Philadelphia ended up landing the No. 31 pick in the draft from the Kansas City Chiefs and got Campbell. It was later shared that he was the guy the team wanted all along.
The Eagles took Campbell knowing he had some injury question marks. He underwent offseason shoulder surgery and is still working his way back. It's going to be a bit before he's full go for Philadelphia as well as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio shared that he won't hit the practice field until August.
"He won’t hit the practice field until sometime in August," Fangio said. "We’re doing all we can, he’s doing all he can in meetings. We’re doing all we can with him on the field. I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that’s suited to what he can do right now. He’s working good and trying to pick it up."
When he is able to take the field, he has the potential to make a big impact. There were many who projected Campbell to be a top 10/top 15 prospect in this draft class but the injury concerns made him drop. The Eagles can afford to wait on him. In 2024, he racked up five sacks, one interception, and 117 total tackles in 13 games for Alabama.
