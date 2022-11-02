Eagles' Work Came Before the Trade Deadline

PHILADELPHIA - The historic traffic on deadline day didn’t include the Eagles, the NFL’s only remaining unbeaten team at 7-0.

There were 10 deadline deals, an NFL record, but GM Howie Roseman sat on the sidelines.

You know, though, it wasn't for lack of trying.

For the Eagles' GM, the trade deadline isn’t about 24 hours and Roseman's work came to fruition far earlier in the process, really dating back to Aug. 30 when the Eagles GM pried starting safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick, from New Orleans, for a 2023 fifth-round pick and the lesser the two 2024 sixth-round selections.

The playmaking CGJ already has four interceptions in seven games for Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

The latest move came days before the deadline when Roseman sent a 2023 fourth-round pick to Chicago for veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn, essentially the replacement for Derek Barnett who tore his ACL in the season-opener in Detroit.

Those trades and the mid-round picks it took to get them done hampered Philadelphia from making any noise with the clock winding down.

Another running back like Nyheim Hines, a Nick Sirianni favorite from Indianapolis who was shipped to AFC contender Buffalo for a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick, and RB Zack Moss, would have been nice but with no picks from between Rounds 3 and 7 next April it wasn’t tenable.

Depth at safety would have been another upgrade, but the Eagles have done their due diligence at that position for months before securing Gardner-Johnson, who played slot cornerback for the Saints before the Eagles projected him to the back end.

The team is happy with him and his running mate, Marcus Epps, so chemistry and special-teams acumen were the measuring sticks and nothing whetted the appetite.

One position that wasn’t in the mix was tight end behind Dallas Goedert.

“Jack Stoll has done a heck of a job in the run game,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said of the TE2. “Does anything and everything that's asked of him.”

From there the Eagles like the developmental upside of Grant Calcaterra, their rookie sixth-round pick, and Tyree Jackson, who is in the midst of his 21-day practice window in an attempt to return from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 last season.

“Grant has done a really nice job coming along too in the pass game as well. The way he's able to run routes,” said Steichen. “Tyree is continuing to improve and getting back in this thing.

“Overall, it's a great group. Really excited about the tight ends. [Tight ends coach] Jason Michael does a great job getting those guys prepared every day. In the meetings, on the practice field, they're continuing to grow.”

As for the exit door, the player with the most trade buzz was Andre Dillard, the 2019 first-round pick who is a tremendous insurance policy at left tackle.

Ultimately, the Eagles would have considered trading Dillard because they understand they will be losing him in free agency after the season.

That said, the starting point was a Day 2 pick with the understanding that Dillard will likely get a pretty significant contract on the open market meaning a compensatory pick down the road because Roseman understands he’s likely to lose more than he gains in free agency next year.

With the championship window open keeping Dillard as depth was more important than moving him for the sake of moving him.

