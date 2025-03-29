Eagles Worst-Case Scenario May Not Be All Bad
The Philadelphia Eagles have what is considered to be one of the most dominant plays in the National Football League.
Philadelphia has utilized the “Tush Push” or “Brotherly Shove.” Whatever you want to call it, it’s a quarterback sneak in which people get behind Jalen Hurts and propel him forward. The play is dominant.
Recently, there’s been talks about banning the play. The Green Bay Packers specifically put in a request to get the play banned and Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared that the idea is “gaining momentum" on the "Scoop City" podcast.
"I feel like it's getting more momentum in terms of those opposed to it than I've heard before," Russini said.
It’s somewhat surprising. It recently was shared that the play didn't result in the type of injuries that seemingly would warrant a ban, although that’s the big reason cited when trying to ban it.
While this is the case, Eagles fans shouldn’t worry too much. If you go back to before the “Tush Push” was implemented, the Eagles still completed a healthy percentage of their quarterback sneaks. When you pair a big guy like Jalen Hurts with the best offensive line in football, you’re going to have success.
Each team in the league can try to use the play, but they have failed. Philadelphia has run it well and it will be just fine whether or not it is banned. Even if the play is banned, Hurts is going to be just fine on the quarterback sneak next year. It's all going to be alright.
