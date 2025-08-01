Eagles WR Makes Statement Ahead Of 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into the 2025 season with a similar-looking offense as the 2024 season and should be able to make another run.
Philadelphia has talent everywhere and there's no doubt that the Eagles have the best offense on paper. Some speculated about the No. 3 receiver spot, but there's nothing to worry about. Last year, this was more the case. Philadelphia adding Jahan Dotson right before the season and although it may not have been the best season of his career, he showed flashes toward the end of the season and is saying everything right this offseason.
"Younger me wouldn't have handled that very well," Dotson said. "Being a receiver, obviously, everyone wants the ball. That's just a part of who we are. But it's bigger than me at the end of the day/
"I got a family to feed. Whatever is asked upon me, whether that's coming in, running a clear-out route, whether that's catching a bubble screen, and if that's going to be my only target of the day, that's going to be my only target of the day. But I got to make the most of it. Being in this offense with a bunch of very high-caliber offensive players, you got to make the most of your opportunities, and that's what I'm going to do. That's what I'm asked upon to do here. That's what's going to happen."
Dotson has done everything right throughout the offseason. Now, it'll be interesting to see how it translates to the field.
