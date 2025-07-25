Eagles WR Making Things 'Uncomfortable,' Per AJ Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles have kicked off training camp action and now the roster battles across the franchise are in full swing.
Over the next six weeks, the Eagles will take the practice field and eventually kick off preseason action ahead of the 2025 National Football League season. Philadelphia has high expectations heading into the season, unsurprisingly. Unlike most teams, the Eagles' offense is going to look very similar in 2025 as it did last year. The Eagles lost Mekhi Becton, but the vast majority of the offense is going to be the same.
But, there will be roster battles for depth spots. For example, at wide receiver. The Eagles are set at their top three spots with AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. Who will be behind them, though? One guy who has at least caught Brown's attention is Terrace Marshall Jr. Brown even shared that Marshall can make the room "uncomfortable."
"He's coming along quite well, honestly," Brown said. "...Even in the spring, he was making a lot of catches. I know (the media) didn't see it, but he's going to make the room very uncomfortable, you know? That's a great thing."
Marshall is a four-year NFL veteran with 67 catches and 808 receiving yards under his belt at the NFL level. The Eagles are going to need depth behind the top three and it sounds like the 25-year-old has at least impressed in a small sample size so far.
