Eagles Young Star Didn't Start Week 2 For Surprise Reason
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly didn't get the result they hoped for in Week 2.
Philadelphia welcomed the new-look Atlanta Falcons to town and fell in disappointing fashion, 22-21. Towards the end of the game, it seemed like a near guarantee that the Eagles were going to be 2-0 after the game, but the wheels fell off.
The Eagles ended up losing the contest and now will look to bounce back in Week 3 action against the surprising New Orleans Saints. Since the game ended against the Falcons, stories have come out. One move that surprised people was the fact that rising star defensive tackle Jalen Carter didn't get the start against Atlanta.
He ended up playing but wasn't a starter. He reportedly didn't get the start because he was late to a team meeting earlier in the week, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Eagles (defensive tackle) Jalen Carter didn’t start or play in the first defensive series against the Falcons because he was late for something team-related last week, NFL sources told The Inquirer," McLane said. "Carter was on the field for the second series and, overall, played 46 of 61 snaps on defense — the most of the Eagles DTs. He finished the game with just one assisted tackle."
Philadelphia will need Carter to play well this season if it wants its defense to take a step forward. Hopefully, he will be able to be on time ahead of the team's Week 3 clash.
More NFL: Saints Could Lose Offensive Weapon for Eagles Game