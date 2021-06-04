EALGES UNFILTERED: Brian Baldinger Delivers Plenty of Insight

The former NFL offensive lineman and Eagles player joined the podcast to talk about his latest business endeavor and gives plenty of analysis of the Eagles

Brian Baldinger really doesn’t need much of an introduction.

He’s well known from his time with NFL Films and the NFL Network and those who are a bit older remember him from his playing days as an offensive lineman. He had a 13-year NFL career, a long stretch of survival considering he entered the league out of Duke as an undrafted free agent in 1982. His final two years were spent with the Eagles, for whom he made 13 starts and played in 24 games over two years, 1992 and 1993.

Baldinger wasn’t done with the game when he finally hung up his helmet for the final time. He went on to work with NFL Films and the NFL Network and his Baldy Breakdown on Twitter following games are must-watches.

He joined co-host Ed Kracz on Eagles Unfiltered.

Baldinger is busy preparing for the upcoming NFL season as well as getting a jump start on his 2022 NFL Draft preparation. He is also working with CoachTube.com, a portal that provides coaching courses for a variety of sports.

He has several football coaching and evaluation videos on CoachTube, including an offensive line series with legendary coach Bob Wylie as well as several positional breakdowns as part of his football coaching course.

Baldinger dived into plenty of Eagles talk and had some great insights on the hiring of Nick Sirianni and gave his opinion on Jalen Hurts.

He had some terrific insights on the Eagles’ draft, particularly the selection of DeVonta Smith, and hear what he had to say about cornerback Zech McPhearson. He also mentioned sixth-round pick JaCoby Stevens.

What are Baldinger’s expectations for the 2021 Eagles?

Click the link and hear that and much more:

