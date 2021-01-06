Eagles Extra+News
Emmitt Smith Rips into Eagles, Says they "Laid Down"

Cowboys Hall of Fame RB referred to them as quitters
What message did the tank-minded Philadelphia Eagles send by their performance on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team?

That "it's okay to quit,'' says three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Smith suggests that the non-contending Eagles "took a dive'' in order to secure a better draft pick in a way that helped them lose to WFT, allowing Washington to take the NFC East title and a playoff berth.

Said the Pro Football Hall-of-Famer: "The message that you're sending ... is not the message I grew up with: 'Never quit, always fight to the end and give your best performance every time you step foot on the football field."

The former Dallas Cowboys running back says the Eagles were obliged to "play with honor. You have to play with respect to the game, and you have to do it for yourself."

Smith's logic, in part, is what coach Doug Pederson's moves (alleged to help Philly lose) do to a team.

"Because,'' he says, "you don't want your players to take on a mentality of, 'Oh, are we out of it? The game is over? We may as well just lay down.'"

The Eagles made a series of questionable decisions that they surely would not have made if going all-out to win was the goal.

"The message was clear," Smith says. "I don't agree with that style of play."

The Eagles ended up losing 20–14, and players are now speaking out in a way that confirms some of Emmitt's concerns. 

Running back Miles Sanders says no one was in favor of the benching of quarterback Jalen Hurts, and "two defensive players had to be held back from approaching Pederson" after that particular move was made.

"Why are we doing the things that we're doing, is the question," Smith said, "and I think it's a clear reflection of how we are as human beings in society today. We value things that are less valuable, and we give them credit for less value than they deserve." 

Center Jason Kelce clarified things on Wednesday as far as the so-called "confrontation" went.

On his Instagram account, Kelce wrote: “At the end of the third quarter I was told on the bench that Sudfeld was going into the game. I went up to Doug and asked him if he was taking Hurts out, he said 'yes, I think Nate’s earned the right to play,' I said 'everyone else is staying in?' he said 'absolutely.'

“I then went to find Suddy. Started taking snaps on the sideline with him, called the other linemen over and had them listen to his snap count to make sure everyone was on the rhythm of his cadence, and then went out for the next drive.”

Kelce further explained none of this was confrontational between him and Pederson.

“At no point was anything from me or anyone else confrontational,” he wrote. “We all knew leading into the game that Sudfeld was told to be ready to play, and that Doug wanted to see what he could do in a game situation.”

Sudfeld, a five-year veteran, has been portrayed poorly by others outside the organization and Kelce also made sure to endorse the long-time backup.

“All of us during the week leading up were excited for Nate, a guy that has been with us for 4 years to get an opportunity in a real game to show the world what he can do,” noted Kelce. “We all have complete confidence in Nate as a player, there’s a reason he’s been here this long, and a reason the team brought him back. And that’s because we feel like Nate is a guy we can win with.”

