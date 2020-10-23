SI.com
Engram 'Drops' a Gift on Eagles

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - A second-year quarterback about to make a major step forward and a rookie head coach returning home for his first signature win in the NFC East.

Everything was in place for the New York Giants up 21-16 with 2:14 to go on third-and-7 from their own 47-yard line Thursday night.

Athletic tight end Evan Engram raced out of the slot on a rub route and beat Will Parks off the line of scrimmage on an inside fade route.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in 2019, lofted a pass with touch about 25 yards down the field. It was clear that the safety help from Rodney McLeod was going to be late.

All Engram, himself a former first-round pick from 2017, had to do was finish.

The Ole Miss product couldn't and the rest is history.

“Got the look we wanted, won on the inside fade,” Engram lamented. “D.J. threw a great ball. Just didn’t finish the play.”

New York punted. 

There was the requisite dumb penalty on the ensuing return that injured DeSean Jackson again and ultimately Boston Scott did what he was supposed to do on a perfect pass from his own quarterback Carson Wentz.

In less than five minutes a 21-10 Eagles deficit turned into what it always does against the hapless Giants, a 22-21 win, sending Lansdale Catholic (PA) product Joe Judge back up the Jersey Turnpike shaking his head.

“One hundred percent I’ve got to make that play,” Engram admitted. “It’s a sucky feeling right now.”

At least the Giants (1-6) aren't their Met Life co-tenants, the New York Jets, a team with a coach that prefers to point fingers.

Both Jones and Judge protected Engram the best they could.

"I’ve got to do a better job putting the ball in a better position,” said Jones, despite the fact that a FedEx tracking number couldn't have guaranteed a better delivery.

Judge also stressed the positives for a player who had six receptions for 49 yards in the game and even added three more as a sweep threat in the running game.

"I thought he made plays to keep us in the game and bring us back when we were down and struggling on offense,” Judge said. “He’s a guy we have to keep involved in our offense. We have to keep getting him targets.”

The Eagles, however, knew how lucky they were.

"You know how tough it is in this league to win games and so for us to rally back, six minutes to go, luckily with the drop that Engram gave us, we took advantage of the opportunity," said DE Brandon Graham, "so I’m thankful for that."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

