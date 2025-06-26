ESPN Insider Has 'Crazy' Eagles-Cowboys Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning NFC East champions.
The NFC East arguably is the most difficult division in football. There hasn't been a repeat champion in the division since the Eagles won four straight division titles from 2001 through 2004. Since the 2005 season, the Eagles have won seven NFC East titles, the Dallas Cowboys have won seven NFC East titles, the New York Giants have won three division titles, and the Washington Commanders have won three NFC East titles.
As we approach the 2025 season, the Eagles have high expectations after winning Super Bowl LIX. ESPN shared a column highlighting the NFC East featuring Tim McManus, John Keim, Todd Archer, and Jordan Raanan.
McManus, Keim, and Archer all predicted that the Eagles will break the streak and win the division for the second straight year but Raanan shared his "crazy" prediction that the Cowboys will win the division.
"Cowboys," Raanan said. "Let's get a bit crazy here because that's the recent history of the NFC East. No, not the Giants. That gap is massive.
"But since everyone is down on the Cowboys this season, it only makes sense they surprise and win the division. There is still some high-end talent on that roster and Dallas was good for at least 12 wins each of the previous three years that Prescott played double-digit games. So this is largely contingent on him being healthy. But to count the Cowboys out with Prescott potentially having the best weapons of his career seems silly. They will surprise."
Dallas has improved this offseason. The Cowboys won seven games last year even with injuries stacking up, including to quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys appear to be healthier and should be more competition for Philadelphia.
