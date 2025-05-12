ESPN Insider Has Strong Words For Eagles Rookie
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of young guys to be excited about right now.
Philadelphia made 10 selections in the 2025 National Football League Draft starting with Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. After that, the Eagles took Andrew Mukuba in the second round, Ty Robinson in the fourth round, Mac McWilliams, Smael Mondon, and Drew Kendall in the fifth round, and Kyle McCord, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland in the sixth round.
Over the last few weeks, much has been made about this draft class and the vast majority of the noise has been positive. One guy who specifically has been talked about a lot is Mukuba. The reason for this is the fact that he has a chance at a big role in 2025 after the trade of CJ Gardner-Johnson. The safety room is wide open and Mukuba was considered to be one of the best in the draft class.
ESPN's Field Yates had Mukuba as one of the 20 non-first-rounders that could have an impact on the 2025 season and had nothing but good things to say.
"No. 9. Andrew Mukuba, S, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 64)," Yates said. "The Eagles' remodel of their secondary continued into the draft, as they used the final pick of the second round on the instinctive, pro-ready Mukuba. I love his football IQ, and while Mukuba has a smaller frame for a safety (he was only 186 pounds at the combine), he packs a lot of power as a physical tackler. His versatility to play in the slot a little bit should only increase early playing time."
There's a lot to love about this draft class. Unfortunately, we have to wait another four months or so before Week 1 gets here.