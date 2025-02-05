ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Bizarre Take On Eagles' Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in three years.
Philadelphia is just four days away from the Super Bowl and although the team is starting to get the praise it deserves for its dominance throughout the 2024 season, one player who still isn't necessarily catching a break is quarterback Jalen Hurts.
He's just 26 years old and will play in the second Super Bowl of his young career. He's been a starter for four seasons and has made it to the big game twice, is a two-time Pro Bowler, finished second in the Most Valuable Player Award voting in 2022 and continues to find ways to win games.
Hurts is 45-17 as a starter over the last four years. While this is the case, he still doesn't get the credit he deserves. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky went on "First Take" and claimed that Hurts will never be at the same level as a player as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, or Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
"I don't think there's anything Jalen can do to be in the conversation with (Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen) as players," Orlovsky said. "I agree with your point that the Super Bowl elevates the perception of him, but talent-wise, I don't think Jalen is ever going to be in that group."
Over the last four seasons, Hurts has 131 total touchdowns (79 passing, 52 rushing) and has gotten his team to the Super Bowl twice and has a chance at a win on Sunday. If the Eagles take down the Chiefs on Sunday, this discussion should end.
