ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Shares Public Apology To Eagles' Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles accomplished everything they could've hoped for this year.
There was a negative perception around the team for much of the season even as they continued to rack up wins. Philadelphia was pretty underrated throughout the campaign but was able to come out on top in the Super Bowl. Now that it has a championship under its belt, the Eagles are starting to get the props they deserve, including Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
One person who was outspoken about Hurts throughout the campaign was ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. He even recently said that Hurts won't be on the same level as players like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, or Josh Allen. While this is the case, now Hurts has a Super Bowl win. Orlovsky shared an apology to Hurts on Monday on "First Take."
"I owe publicly Jalen Hurts an apology. I was probably one this year who's been the hardest on him. I'll go back to a couple of weeks ago when I said the passing game's not good enough right now and I don't think it's going to get better. All he's done since then is have his two best games of the year on the two biggest stages...he was sensational last night and in the NFC Championship Game."
The Eagles can win a game in many different ways. Hurts doesn't get the credit that he deserves the majority of the time, but he is one of the best quarterbacks in football.
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Gets Legendary Comparison After Super Bowl LIX