Ex-Bills Defensive End Could Be Underrated Option To Bolster Eagles' Defense
The Philadelphia Eagles still have plenty of money to spend and likely will do so in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia has just under $25 million available in cap space and it wouldn't be surprising to see free agency start to pick up again with June 1st behind us. National Football League franchises already are in full swing with their offseason programs and players still looking for new homes likely will start to sign soon so they don't miss too much.
One player who still is out there in free agency is former Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets defensive end Shaq Lawson. He was ranked as the 92nd-best free agent still available by NFL Trade Rumors.
He spent the 2023 season with the Bills and appeared in 16 games and had one sack and 13 tackles. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but he is more of a depth option at this point in his career with upside. Signing Lawson also wouldn't break the bank for Philadelphia and allow them to still have cap space to spend elsewhere.
Defensive end is a position for Philadelphia that still could use a boost this offseason and adding a veteran like Lawson only could help.
The Eagles have been linked to multiple players in free agency and should consider a move involving Lawson if they still are looking to add to the defense.
Philadelphia has had a great offseason so far but there still is room for growth and adding Lawson could help.
