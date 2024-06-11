Ex-Bills Running Back Could Be Intriguing Option For Eagles In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a good spot but it would be surprising if they didn't make another move or two before training camp kicks off.
Philadelphia is considered by many to be one of the top teams in the National Football League and has a real chance to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024.
The Eagles don't need to make another splashy addition, but adding depth around the edges only could help.
One player who could fit this description and help the Eagles out is veteran running back Latavius Murray. He is a 10-year NFL veteran and has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills.
Murray currently is a free agent and could be a solid option to add more depth to the Eagles' running back room. Philadelphia currently has Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell but adding Murray into the mix could help after losing Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny in free agency.
The one-time Pro Bowler has been a solid depth option throughout his career and has been steady. He may not be a big-name player at this point in his career, but the Eagles don't need that. Adding more cheap depth with upside just in case injuries pop up should be the team's priority at this point.
Philadelphia still has plenty of money to spend and certainly could afford Murray if they wanted to get a deal done.
