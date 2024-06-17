Ex-Broncos Star Surprisingly Still Available; Should Eagles Take Flier Now?
There are a surprising amount of high-impact free agents still out there looking for their next opportunity.
Training camp will be here before you know it and the Philadelphia Eagles still have some money to spend and could look to bolster its secondary even more than it has this offseason. The Eagles have done a great job this offseason improving the defense but some still have speculated that an addition at safety could help.
Philadelphia has been linked to multiple players in free agency but the safety market has moved slowly. One player who has been mentioned as a possible option is former Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons.
Simmons somehow still is available despite an All-Pro campaign in 2023. He was great last year but hasn't found a new deal yet. The longer he remains available, the more likely his possible price tag drops giving Philadelphia an even better chance of landing him on a discount.
Although the Eagles have added some help at safety, Simmons has been one of the best at the position over the last five years. Over that stretch, he has racked up two Pro Bowl appearances as well as four All-Pro nods.
Philadelphia has a real chance to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024 and should be considering all options to improve the team right now. Simmons is someone who could help in 2024 at a position of weakness.
Why not give him a call and see what it would cost to bring him in?
