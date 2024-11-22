Ex-Cardinals $51M Pro Bowler Worth Flier For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that is built to contend for a Super Bowl title this season.
Philadelphia doesn't have any glaring holes and has talent all over the roster. The Eagles' offense has been great lately, the defense looks like the best in football, and the special teams have been solid. Everything is trending in the Eagles' direction.
While this is the case, things could get even better. Philadelphia has one of the top offensive lines in football but even it could use some more depth. The Eagles are a run-heavy team that's going to rely on the offensive line as we get closer to the postseason. Soon enough, it's going to be very cold and make things even more difficult in the trenches.
The Eagles don't need to make a big, splashy move, but it wouldn't hurt to bring another lineman into town. That's where a former member of the Arizona Cardinals could come into play. Former Cardinals Pro Bowler DJ Humphries was medically cleared to return to the field on Friday and is looking for an opportunity, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Former (Cardinals) Pro Bowl (left tackle) DJ Humphries, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has been medically cleared to return to play, source said," Rapoport said. "Humphries visited the #Giants earlier in the season and could be a key option in the event of a major injury."
He signed a three-year $51 million deal with the Cardinals and looked like one of the top offensive linemen in football before going down with the injury. Could the Eagles give him a chance down the stretch?
