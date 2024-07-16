Ex-Chargers Pro Bowler Could Be Low-Cost Option To Fill Eagles' Biggest Need
The Philadelphia Eagles have the means to make another signing in free agency.
Philadelphia is in a good spot heading into training camp but many have speculated that the team could use another boost at safety. The Eagles have greatly addressed the defense this offseason but there still is some more work that could be done.
The player who has been mentioned as an option for the Eagles, the most in free agency is former Denver Broncos superstar Justin Simmons. He likely is the best safety available in free agency, but other options could help.
One who could be significantly less expensive, but still add more depth is former Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips.
He is a free agent and a one-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro when he was with the Chargers. He spent the 2023 season with the Patriots and appeared in 17 games had 17 total tackles.
Landing someone like Simmons would be a high-cost option to completely take over the safety position. Phillips would be more of a depth option who could be a complimentary piece.
The Eagles already are in a great spot and should be considered one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2024. Adding more depth should be viewed as a necessity, especially because of the fact that the Eagles have plenty of cap space.
Training camp is approaching so if the Eagles are going to make a move, it likely would happen soon.
