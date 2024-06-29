Ex-Chargers Superstar Would Be Perfect Option For Eagles In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles need to add another boost to their defense before training camp kicks off.
The 2024 National League Football season will be here surprisingly soon and the Eagles still have plenty of money to spend. There are some top-tier free agents still out there and the Eagles could look for some help on the edge.
Philadelphia still should be making moves with the Super Bowl being a real possibility in 2024 and one player who makes a lot of sense is former Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Mami Dolphins defensive end Melvin Ingram.
He surprisingly still is available in free agency and certainly could help the Eagles out. He only appeared in three gamers last season but recorded 1 /2 sacks. He may not be what he once was, but he could provide vital veteran depth on the edge for an Eagles team that needs it.
Ingram had the most success of his career as a member of the Chargers and made three straight Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019. In 2022 he appeared in just six games but racked up six sacks over that stretch.
He clearly still has something left in the tank and could be a solid option for Philadelphia. At this point in the offseason, the Eagles clearly have the cap space to get a deal done. Why not use a little bit of it on a veteran with plenty of upside?
