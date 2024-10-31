Ex-Chiefs $3 Million Starter Could Be Worthy Option For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market to add in the near future but that doesn't mean that a massive move is needed.
Philadelphia is built to win now and doesn't have massive holes unlike some other contenders. The Eagles mainly just need to work on adding some depth around the edges. It could make some sense to bolster the offensive line due to injuries.
One player who the Eagles could land without giving up any draft capital is former Chiefs starter Donovan Smith. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion who made $3 million in 2023.
He may not have a big name, but he played a crucial role for the Chiefs last year. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before that. Smith remains available on the open market and could be an easy option to bring more veteran depth to Philadelphia at a low cost.
Philadelphia could nab him for the practice squad or active roster and know that it has a dependable option. He started 12 games for the Chiefs last year. Kansas City ended up winning the Super Bowl. The Eagles want to be in a similar position this year.
If Smith was good enough for the Chiefs, he should be good enough for another team. The fact that he is available is surprising. Maybe a team will give him a chance soon and it should be the Eagles if they want to add.
More NFL: Eagles Proposed Blockbuster Would Land $141 Million Superstar In Philly