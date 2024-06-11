Ex-Chiefs Pro Bowler Surprisingly Is Available; Should Eagles Make Move?
The Philadelphia Eagles should have one of the top offenses in football in 2024 but there still is even more room for growth.
Philadelphia has some serious star power and got even better this offseason by signing two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley. The Eagles should get a lot of production out of the running back spot with Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell but it wouldn't hurt to add more depth to the room after losing some in free agency.
One player who could be a perfect option in free agency is former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. The one-time Pro Bowler has spent the last five seasons with the Browns but now is a free agent.
He could be an intriguing option to have behind Barkley because of the fact that he is very strong as a receiver and has had plenty of success throughout his career so far. Barkley has dealt with a handful of injuries throughout his career so it wouldn't hurt to have a veteran depth option behind him who could take over the bulk of the rushing load if an injury popped up.
Philadelphia has plenty of cap space available and Hunt still is looking for a job. Why not give him a call to see if there is any interest in a partnership at the very least? The Eagles' offense already should be great in 2024 but more depth wouldn't hurt in free agency.
