Ex-Chiefs Star Surprisingly Still Available; Should Eagles Take Flier?
The Philadelphia Eagles could use another big body on the edge and could make a move or two before training camp rolls around.
Philadelphia has had a fantastic offseason so far but it still has plenty of cap space available to continue the barrage of signings. The Eagles still have some room for growth and have Super Bowl hopes for the 2024 campaign.
It wouldn't be too shocking to see veterans looking for one last chance at a Super Bowl take a second look at the Eagles in free agency. One player who could make a lot of sense for the Eagles is former Kansas City Chiefs star Frank Clark.
There have been some question marks about the Eagle's defensive end position and adding someone like Clark could help boost the depth in a major way.
He only appeared in eight games last season, but he's a nine-year National Football League veteran who has shown that he can play at a high level. Clark was a Pro Bowler each season from 2019 through 2021 and isn't too far removed from that.
Clark tallied five sacks in 2022 with the Chiefs and still is looking for his next opportunity. The Eagles already have one of the best rosters in football on paper but should be considering all options in free agency with the available cap space.
The Eagles could use some help at defensive end, why not take a chance on Clark? He may not be what he once was, but he certainly could help improve depth.
