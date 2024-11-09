Ex-Cowboys $10 Million Starter Could Change Things For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles look like a team that could make some noise in the postseason this year.
It's still a little early to get ahead of ourselves, but the second half of the National Football League season is kicking off, and the Eagles are 6-2 heading into a clash with the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Dallas will be without the services of quarterback Dak Prescott, so there is no reason that the Eagles shouldn't be able to come out on top.
If Philadelphia wins, it'll be 7-2. The Eagles were 2-2 at one point and were written off by many. Now, the Eagles are looking like the team people hoped they would be.
Because of this, the Eagles should consider adding more veteran depth to the organization just in case injuries pop up. One player who should be on the team's radar is former Cowboys starter Jayron Kearse.
He is available in free agency and was called the best free-agent safety by Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson.
"Jayron Kearse didn’t generate any known FA interest this past offseason, so he should be cost-effective — but that doesn’t mean he can’t be useful," Robinson said. "Kearse has plenty of experience in Big Nickel packages (e.g. under former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn last season)."
The Eagles' defense has looked great since the bye week, but the safety spot still has some question marks. Adding someone like Kearse to the practice squad could just give Philadelphia another capable option.
More NFL: Eagles Will Get Reinforcements Back Vs. Cowboys With Star Trio