Ex-Cowboys $10M Starter Worth Flier For Eagles Due To Injuries
The Philadelphia Eagles likely are in the exact position they hoped to be in at this point in the season standings-wise.
Philadelphia is 10-2 and currently holds the top spot in the NFC East. The Washington Commanders are in second place in the division at 8-5 and the Dallas Cowboys are far behind in third place at 5-7.
Unless something drastic happens over the final five weeks of the season, the Eagles likely will finish atop the division standings. The Eagles even have a chance at the top spot in the NFC if they can catch the Detroit Lions.
While this is the case, it may be worth adding a little more depth to the defense on the practice squad. Safety Reed Blankenship went down with a concussion last week against the Baltimore Ravens. He was absent from practice on Wednesday and it's currently unknown if he will miss the team's upcoming clash against the Carolina Panthers.
Blankenship has been very good this season for the Eagles with three interceptions, five passes defended, one fumble recovery, and 67 total tackles. Safety was a big question mark for the Eagles heading into the season but Blankenship has been a great answer.
At this point, though, it could make sense to add another veteran piece to the practice squad just in case his injury lingers or more pop up in the safety room. Former Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse still is available on the open market and could make some sense.
It's somewhat surprising that he's available after being a starter for the Cowboys over the last three years. He was good enough to land a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cowboys. Last year he had 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception across 16 games played.
If the Eagles are worried about safety depth, it could make sense to bring Kearse on to the practice squad as backup.