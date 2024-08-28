Ex-Cowboys Edge Rusher Could Be Perfect Player For Eagles To Take Flier On
Are the Philadelphia Eagles done adding to the roster ahead of the 2024 National Football League regular season?
Most likely not.
There are just under two weeks to go until Week 1 action kicks off but the Eagles still could look to add some more depth. Philadelphia trimmed the roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, but the Eagles still likely will take fliers on some players for the practice squad and even could sign some players to the active roster after being cut by other teams yesterday.
One player who it could make sense to take a chance on is former Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Carl Lawson. He was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday and now is one of the "best bargain free agents" available, according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"The Cowboys had tried to take a flier on Carl Lawson and signed him on August 19, but he was released on Tuesday," Knox said. "While the Auburn product didn't stick to Dallas' active roster, he could still latch on and help a team. He only played a minor role with the Jets last season but recorded seven sacks and 24 quarterback pressures in 2022."
Lawson is just 29 years old and although he didn't do much with the Jets last season, he had seven sacks in 2022. He joined the Cowboys this summer but now is available again. The Eagles could use a little more depth on the edge and Lawson easily could be brought in for cheap.
