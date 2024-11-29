Ex-Cowboys Standout DE Linked To Eagles Due To Brandon Graham Injury
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia has won seven games in a row and currently has the top spot in the NFC East with a 9-2 record. The Eagles have done all of the right things since the Week 5 bye week. Philadelphia's offense has been operating at a high level despite injuries and the defense has looked like arguably the best in football.
The Eagles earned their seventh straight win this past week as they took down the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia will look to continue the winning streak on Sunday as it faces off against the Baltimore Ravens. Sadly, the Eagles will do so without Brandon Graham on the field.
He suffered a season-ending triceps injury and now the Eagles have to find a way to replace his impressive production. Philadelphia added Charles Harris off waivers and signed KJ Henry to the practice squad.
While this is the case, it wouldn't hurt to add more, and USA Today's Sports' Glenn Erby put together a list of possible options to help replace Graham. One player Erby suggested was former Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers standout defensive end Randy Gregory.
"Gregory would have to show up, but he’s a talented pass rusher when motivated," Erby said. "Gregory has played seven seasons for the Cowboys, 49ers, and Broncos, logging 85 solo tackles, 32 assists, 22.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception."
There isn't anyone available who can truly replace Graham at this point in the season. Gregory would be a solid depth option to help, but no one can fully fill in for Graham.
