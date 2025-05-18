Ex-Eagle Already Has Legendary Stamp Of Approval
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a long offseason to this point and it has featured plenty of losses.
Philadelphia certainly has added some more talent to the franchise as well, but the losses have been talked about the most. Obviously, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are guys who have been talked about a lot, but the Eagles have lost other members of the organization as well. Former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore now is the head coach for the New Orleans Saints and he already has earned some praise.
Saints legend Drew Brees already shared some high praise for Moore, as shared in a clip by the team.
"I've heard nothing but great things about Kellen," Brees said. "Look, I really respected Kellen Moore as a player when he was at Boise State. A guy who is the winningest college quarterback of all time. They were always going in as underdogs and beating teams that they had no business being on the field with back when he was playing. He was just kind of one of these methodical guys that you could see he has moxie and leadership skills. Obviously, he was a clutch performer. He's just carried over all of those traits to being a coach.
"Quarterback coach, play-caller, and now head coach. He's worked his way into this position. I remember talking to Mickey Loomis throughout the process and how excited he was about Kellen Moore. Look, he belongs here and I think he's great for this organization right now with where we are. Great for this fanbase. He wants to bring a winner."