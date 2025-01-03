Ex-Eagles $128 Million Pro Bowler Predicted To Sign With Steelers
The 2024 National Football League regular season is just about to come to an end.
There is just one more week of games before some teams move on to the playoffs and some teams go home. The Philadelphia Eagles fortunately are one of the teams that will be moving on to the playoffs.
The Eagles have shined enough this season that they don't need to worry about Week 18. Philadelphia is going to be the NFC's No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will be resting starters in the final regular season game of the campaign.
Another team that will be resting starters is the Kansas Cit Chiefs. Kansas City will have the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs so they are resting starters, including Patrick Mahomes. Because of this, former Eagles Pro Bowler Carson Wentz is going to have a chance to show what he can do.
He will play in place of Mahomes and this could be good for him as he will hit free agency once the season ends. Wentz at one point was one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league and even landed a four-year, $128 million deal with Philadelphia in the past.
He's not at that level any longer, but with a good showing for the Chiefs it wouldn't be shocking to see him him land a new deal this offseason. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin predicted that he will sign a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming offseason to be Russell Wilson's backup.
"Carson Wentz signs with the Steelers as Russell Wilson's new backup," Benjamin said.
It's too early to know, but the Steelers are going to be a team looking for at least one quarterback this upcoming offseason. Maybe Wentz could be an option.