Ex-Eagles $25 Million Star Among Top Options On Trade Block
There surely will be plenty of trades across the National Football League over the next few weeks and a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles could be heavily involved in the trade chatter.
Former Eagles running back Miles Sanders had the best season of his career in 2022 with Philadelphia and had 1,269 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, and 78 receiving yards.
Sanders capitalized on his fantastic season by signing a four-year deal worth over $25 million with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 season. Things haven't gone his way in Carolina, though, and now he reportedly will be "available on the trade market," according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Panthers (running back) Miles Sanders is believed to be available on the trade market, especially with rookie Jonathan Brooks returning and Chuba Hubbard handling most of the workload so far," Schultz said."Sanders has played just 35 percent of snaps this season, and that number could decrease further."
Sanders hasn't had as large of a role in Carolina as expected, but he certainly could be worth a flier for a team looking for a running back this fall. A team like the Dallas Cowboys or Kansas City Chiefs spring to mind.
It's too early to know, and the Cowboys and Chiefs are just speculation. But it does seem likely that Sanders will be moved, and Carolina has just a few weeks to make a decision.
