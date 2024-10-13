Ex-Eagles $4 Million Pro Bowler Predicted To Land With Buccaneers
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles won't see any action in Week 6, but could get some action in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia signed Pro Bowler Devin White this past offseason with the hope that he could provide some much-needed help at linebacker, especially after trading Haason Reddick to the New York Jets.
The Eagles hoped White would play a major role with the team in 2024, but that wasn't the case. He actually never appeared in a game with Philadelphia. White was expected to be a starter for the team in Week 1 action in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers. He was forced to miss the contest due to an injury and then never was able to earn his role back.
Philadelphia recently cut ties with him by releasing him. He now is available on the open market and CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo floated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fit.
"A possible Tampa reunion? That can't ruled out as the Buccaneers recently placed promising linebacker SirVocea Dennis on injured reserve," DeArdo said. "Unlike the other teams on this list, White knows the Buccaneers' defensive system and wouldn't need an acclimation period."
Tampa Bay has been a surprising team this season and recently took down the Eagles. It wouldn't be shocking to see a team take a chance on White. He is just 26 years old with Pro Bowl upside. Things didn't work out with Philadelphia, but he likely will get another shot soon and Tampa Bay could make sense.
