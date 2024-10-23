Ex-Eagles $4 Million Pro Bowler Reportedly Signing With Texans
It certainly seems like one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is getting another opportunity.
Philadelphia signed Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White this past offseason to a one-year, $4 million deal with the hope that he would help replace Haason Reddick and provide the Eagles with a dependable pass rusher.
Things didn't work out in the Eagles' favor. White was expected to be one of the Eagles' starters, but an injury before Week 1 changed things. White missed the team's Week 1 clash against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil and lost his role with the team.
White never appeared in a game with the Eagles and eventually was released. He wasn't available on the open market for very long and reportedly is signing with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Texans signed former Eagles and (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) LB Devin White," Schefter said.
White is just 26 years old and certainly can bounce back. Things didn't work out in Philadelphia, but that doesn't mean they won't with Houston. He was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 National Football League Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shined. He was an All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021. He was a key piece for the Buccaneers in their Super Bowl win in 2021.
It's somewhat surprising that he never saw any time with the Eagles, but he handled his demotion with grace. Hopefully, he can get back on the field with the Texans and shine.
