Ex-Eagles $45 Million Star Predicted To Land With Surprise Team
The Philadelphia Eagles made a handful of moves this past offseason including trading a star away.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in 2023 and needed to be active this past offseason. The Eagles had to take a long, hard look at the roster and this led to a flurry of additions, and some subtractions.
The biggest subtraction certainly was the Eagles' trade of star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets. Reddick is looking for a new contract, and the Eagles didn't want to hand him the deal he wants. They opted to trade him to the Jets, but New York also doesn't want to give him the new deal he wants.
The trade has been an absolute headache for the Jets, as Reddick hasn't reported to the team yet. This has led to trade speculation all season and CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin floated the Arizona Cardinals as a landing spot.
"Arizona Cardinals," Benjamin said. "Acquire (linebacker) Haason Reddick from the New York Jets. Reddick may not ever suit up for Gang Green due to a contract dispute. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, meanwhile, oversaw his All-Pro peak while running the Philadelphia Eagles' defense."
Reddick is one of the best linebackers in football and could help any team. He has experience with the Cardinals, but Arizona has been mentioned as a team that could be open for business ahead of the trade deadline. Cardinals star Budda Baker has been floated as a trade candidate, so it would be a little surprising to see the Cardinals pull off a major deal where they bring a player in.
While this is the case, nothing can be ruled out with the trade deadline just a few weeks away.
More NFL: Speculation Building Ravens Could Acquire Eagles Starter